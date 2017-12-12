Two Flu-Related Deaths Reported

The Imperial County Public Health Department has confirmed two deaths from complications due to influenza.

Both individuals , described as elderly . had underlying health conditions. Both tested positive for seasonal influenza. These are the first reported flu-related deaths reported in Imperial County this flu season. One of the individuals had received the flu shot but it is unknown if the second individual had received one. Both died following brief hospitalizations. Last flu season one death was reported in the County.

County Health Officer Doctor Stephan Munday said , " These deaths are a reminder that influenza is a serious illness especially for high-risk individuals . Vaccination is the best protection against flu illness. Dr. Munday said that all persons six months of age and older , including health-care personnel , should receive a flu shot now if they have not received one this flu season. Flu season is expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks to months according to Dr. Munday.