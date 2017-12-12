Supervisors Name A New CEO

(New County CEO named)…Robin Hodgkin has been the interim CEO since August.

At the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting a permanent County Executive Officer was appointed. The Board came out of Closed Session and announced they had unanimously chosen Tony Rouhotas Jr. Rouhotas is currently the County Fire Chief, a position he has held for the past 9 years. He has worked with the County for the past 25 years. Rouhotas will begin his new job as County CEO on January 1st. On that date, Hodgkin will return as the Executive Director of the County Public Health Department.