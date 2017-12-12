New PIO

(A new County Public Information Officer)…It is all but certain.

The County has not officially announced the appointment. However, Linsey Dale has confirmed that she will be the new PIO for the County. Dale said she was very happy working several years as the Executive Director as the Imperial County Farm Bureau, but, she said, the County position was too good to pass up. She is resigning from her Farm Bureau position. She says her first day, as County PIO will be January second. Rebecca Terrazas is the current County Public Information Officer. She was given double duty when she was appointed as the Governmental Liaison for the County. At that time the Board of Supervisors said the double duty would only be temporary until a new PIO was hired. The County is expected to announce the hiring of Dale by the next Board of Supervisors meeting.