Imperial Names Chief

The City of Imperial has a new Chief of Police.

During the Imperial Police Department uniform inspection last Friday , City Manager Stefan Chatwin announced that Acting Deputy Chief Leonard J. Barra would become Chief of Police , pending City Council action. Chatwin added that Acting Deputy Chief Mario Luna would be promoted to Captain. Chatwin said that during the nationwide search for a new chief , Barra's name kept coming to the surface over and over. Barra has over 20 years experience in law enforcement and has been with the Imperial Police Department since 2000. Barra's contract is set to go before the city council on December 20, 2017.