Recall Effort

(Recall notice delivered)…It was presented Tuesday, before the start of the IID Board meeting.

The notice of intent to file a recall petition was presented to Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo. The notice claims the IID Director has placed her own interest over the good of the ratepayers. The notice contained 26 signatures. Galindo has said she has an idea of who is behind the effort, and she is not surprised. To qualify the recall for a ballot vote backers need to obtain over 3, 000 valid signatures, or 20 percent of the registered voters in Division 5.