Report Says News Articles Not Accurate

(Report Rebuts news articles)…The report was delivered to the Imperial Irrigation District Board Tuesday.

During the Board of Directors regular meeting, the Board was presented with a report that rebuts the November 26 news article published by the Desert Sun. The articles claimed the IID left millions on the table when it agreed to sell 1,400 acres of farmland to a solar developer in 2011. Attorney Mike Aguirre, who has been retained by the IID to investigate media accounts and questions raised as to the nature of the relationship between the District and consultant Zglobal, provided the board with Interim Report Number 3, which details the sale of the property. A certified fraud investigator, Aguirre concluded the allegations made by the newspaper were factually incorrect. In his report, the attorney goes into great detail explaining how the developer secured a power purchase agreement with San Diego Gas and Electric, enabling it to sell the property for more money than when it was owned by the IID. At the time of the sale of the 1,942 acres, not 1,400 acres, IID relied on comparable sales for similar lands.