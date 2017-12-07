San Diego Woman Injured

(Single vehicle collision)…It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says Maria Woodard of San Diego was driving a 1996 Nissan east on Highway 98. Just west of Mount Signal she allowed the vehicle to drift off the roadway. The Highway Patrol says Woodard turned the vehicle to the right and overcorrected. They say this caused the vehicle to over-turn. The woman, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected. She sustained major injuries and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm and a head injury. The CHP says the incident is still under investigation.