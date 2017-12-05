Pre Sale Tickets Available

Tickets for Saturday's CIF Regional Championship game at Southwest High School are now available.

Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela said that the tickets are available from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the ASB Office on campus. The number of tickets available is limited to the capacity of the stadium and are priced at $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for students and seniors. The San Diego Section - C.I.F. Division III Champion Eagles will meet the San Joaquin Memorial High School Panthers from Fresno Saturday , December 9, 2017 at Freeway Stadium on the campus of Southwest High in El Centro. Kick off is set for 6:00 P.M. The game will be broadcast live on KXO AM1230 and also on the web at kxoradio.com. Valenzuela added that if Southwest wins on Saturday they will host the state championship game against a Northern California opponent.

The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots will play a C.I.F. Regional Championship game on Saturday also. The Scots will host the Highland Park Spartans at Calexico High School at 6:00 P.M. As with Southwest , if the Scots win they will host a Northern California team for the state championship.