Desalting Plant Test

(Test Planned for this week)…It will be at the Yuma Desalting Plant.

Thursday a test of the Emergency Chemical Alarm System will be conducted. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Plant is located on Calle Agua Salada. The brief test is to verify that the plant’s emergency alert system is fully operational and could be used to alert and/or evacuate workers at the plant in the event of an incidental chemical release. Testing the Emergency chemical alarm system involves activating the siren alarm multiple times to ensure the system is operating effectively. The test will be conducted Thursday morning between 8:00 and 11:00 am, Yuma Time.