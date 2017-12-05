CIF Football

(A Chance to hear what you missed)…Or to hear it again.

It is the game last Saturday in which Southwest High School won the CIF Division 3 Championship. Go to the KXO website, kxoradio.com, to hear the game. If you can’t do that, listen Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm. The game will be rebroadcast on KXO AM 1230. Then this Saturday KXO AM 1230 will broadcast the Southwest Regional Championship live from Southwest High School. In addition, the game will be streamed live on the web, at kxoradio.com. Game time is 6:00 pm Saturday.