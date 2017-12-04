IID Board of Directors

(IID Board to Reorganize)…The Imperial Irrigation District Board meets Tuesday.

The Board goes in Closed Session at 8:00 in the morning. The IID Board reconvenes into Public Session at 1:00 in the afternoon. The first item on the action agenda is the reorganization of the Board. It is expected current Board President Bruce Kuhn will turn the gavel over to the current Vice-President of the Board Norma Sierra Galindo. The Board will choose a new Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary to the Board. The rest of the Action Agenda will deal with financial issues. The Meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.