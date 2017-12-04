Train versus Semi

(Collision under investigation)…It was a Train versus a semi.

It was reported Friday afternoon. Yuma County Sheriff’s responded to the call in Dateland. They report a Peterbilt being driven by 46-year-old Lorenzo Rico Trujillo of Greenfield California. The semi was traveling north on Aztec Road, crossing the railroad tracks. The train was traveling westbound and collided with the Peterbilt. The driver of the semi was injured, but the injuries were not life threatening. He was flown out of the area for treatment. The conductor of the train was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the incident, however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.