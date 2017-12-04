Special Board of Supervisors Meeting

(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)…They are facing a unique agenda

. It is unique in that there are no action items on the agenda. The meeting also starts at 12:00 noon Tuesday. Following Public Comments, the Board will go directly into closed session. In closed session the Supervisors will discuss appointing a County Executive Officer and a Workforce Development Officer. There will be several legal issues discussed and the Board will conduct Labor Negotiations. If any action is taken during closed session, that action will be publicly announced when the session is over.