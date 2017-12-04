A Very Chrismassy Weekend

(The Christmas Spirit arrived last week)…It started in Calexico. On Thursday Calexico held their Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair in Front of their City Hall. Friday, the 20th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights was held at the Naval Air Facility, El Centro. There was also the El Centro Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair next to the Police Station. The 72nd Annual El Centro Christmas Parade was held. The theme this year was Toys, Trains and Candy Canes. The 27th Annual Tour Around the World was held at the Pioneer’s Museum on Aten Road.