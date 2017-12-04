Property Tax Payments

(County Treasurer/Tax Collector has a reminder)…Karen Vogel says an important tax deadline is approaching.

Vogel says she is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 pm on December 11th. Payments must be received in the Tax Collectors office by 5:00 pm or bear a postmark of December 11, 2017. Vogel says delinquent parcels will receive a 10% penalty effective December 12th. She says property owners who have paid their taxes through impound accounts, but have recently refinanced or paid off their home loans should be aware that they may now be responsible for paying the property tax bills themselves.