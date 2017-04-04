Crash Survivor Honored

A woman who survived a vehicle crash that took the life of her husband was honored Monday evening.

Jennifer Ratcliff was presented the Elsa Hechanova Memorial Award by Imperial County District Attorney Gilbert Otero. In March of 2015 , Ms. Ratcliff was in a car with her husband Tim , they were waiting for the light to change at an intersection , when a semi Tractor Trailer ran into the car from the rear. Tim Ratcliff died from injuries received in the collision. According to District Attorney Otero , " Ms. Ratcliff's strength , courage and poise throughout the vehicular manslaughter trial of the individual who killed her husband serves as an inspiration to other victims in the community."

The Award is named after Elsa Hechanova who was a resident of El Centro who was murdered in her home during a home invasion robbery. Ms. Hechonova , who immigrated to the U.S. from the Phillipines with her husband and five children. She led a remarkable life of service to her community and family and lived by a moral code stressing the importance of being a contributing member of society. The Award was created to recognize an individual who has been a victim of crime and has survived , testified and worked with the prosecution to ensure justice.