Crime Victim's Rights

(Candlelight vigil on April 12th)…It will be held at the El Centro Police Department.

It is in Honor of National Crime Victim’s Rights week. Womanhaven, a Center for Family solutions, and partnering agencies will be hosting activities that raise awareness to crime issues in our community. There will be a special presentation by El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas, testimonies from survivors and information on local resources available in the community. The event will close with the candlelight vigil. Free Blue LED tealight candles will be distributed. They will represent victims of crime. Each candle will include a message. It is hoped the messages will be placed in a visible location. They are meant to create conversations about crime victim’s rights with your friends, family and colleagues. The event will be held between 6:00 and 7:30 pm on April 12th.