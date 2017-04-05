Property tax deadline

(2nd installment of real property taxes)….They will be due soon.

Karen Vogel, County Treasurer/Tax Collector says the taxes will become delinquent if they are not paid by 5:00 pm April 10th. That deadline is this coming Monday. Vogel says payments must be in her office by 5:00 pm Monday or bear a postmark of April 10, 2017. She says delinquent parcels will receive a 10% penalty effective April 11. The Treasurer/Tax Collector says property owners who have paid their taxes through impound accounts, but have recently refinanced or paid off their home loans should be aware that they may now be responsible for paying property tax bills themselves.