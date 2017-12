CIF Championship

(It will be the Eagles versus the Eagles)…They are playing in the CIF Division 3 Championship game.

The game will be played in Chula Vista Saturday at Southwestern College. The Southwest High School Eagles will take on the Santa Fe Christian Eagles for the Division Championship. Carroll Buckley and Jon Driffell will broadcast the game on KXO Am 1230. The pre-game starts at 11:30 Saturday morning. Game time is at 12:00 noon.