Funds Presented

(Proceeds from Bailando Por un Sueno)…They were delivered this week.

Dancing for a Dream is an annual event. A dance competition, with proceeds benefiting six people battling cancer. A $12,000 check was presented to Amigos De Alejandro. That is the organization representing the six children this year. The funds will be divided amongst the six. The event is held every year in October at Chevall Farms in Imperial.