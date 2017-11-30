Protest Blocks Calexico Port

(Protest at the Border)…The protest block traffic at the Downtown Port.

Traffic was prevented from crossing into Calexico For just over an hour Wednesday. A large group of supporters of Sunshine Rodriguez Pena gathered to protest his recent arrest. Rodriguez is the President of the Coastal Federation of Fishermen of San Felipe. He has been a vocal critic of the Mexican governments decision to ban Gill nets to protect the endangered Vaquita Porpoises in the Gulf of California. Mexican Police arrested Rodriguez last Saturday as he traveled from Mexicali to San Felipe. The police said the found around two pounds of liquid methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rodriguez has been in jail ever since his arrest.