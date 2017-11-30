NAF Night Parade

(The 20th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights)…It is hosted by the Naval Air Facility El Centro.

NAF is opening their gates to allow the community to enjoy the parade Friday evening. The parade starts at 7:00 pm. The small town night parade will feature from floats on and off the base. In year’s past they have featured marching bands, classic cars, Star Wars characters, horses, fire trucks and military equipment. Free cookies, hot chocolate and coffee will be offered to all. Attendees will also be able to purchase food, such as pizza and nachos. Parking is limited and guests should plan on arriving between 5:30 and 6:30 pm.