Walk With Ease

(New Community Program)…It is called Walk With Ease.

The City of Imperial Department of Community Services announced the new program Walk With Ease is part of a collaborative effort with the Arthritis Foundation. They say the exercise program is believed to reduce pain and improve overall health. The program, currently underway, will continue for six weeks, through January 3. Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Because spots are limited, call ahead, 760-355-3316 or stop by the Department of Community Services at 124 West 9th Street in Imperial for more information.