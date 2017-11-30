Six Displaced by Fire

(Apartment fire in Yuma)….The call came in at 8:00 pm Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the area of 23rd Street and Madison Avenue. Fire crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a group of apartments. The fire was found to be in an attached storage unit on the south side of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire. Officials say the fire started in the storage area and spread to the attic area. Surrounding apartments were not damaged, main electrical wiring affecting the complex was damaged by the fire. The apartments were uninhabitable until repairs could be made. Building management was able to secure temporary housing for the six residents affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.