El Centro Holiday Season

(Christmas Season in El Centro)….It gets underway Friday evening.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting and Street Fair will be held next to the Police Station at 11th and Main Streets. The Fair will feature music, food, crafts, activities for all ages, and of course Santa Claus. It all starts at 5:00 pm. The following day, Saturday, will be the 72nd annual El Centro Christmas Parade. It starts at 10:00 am.