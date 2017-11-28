Meth Found in the Gas Tank

(Meth found hidden in a Pickup)…The 66 year old driver was arrested.

The 2003 Chevy pickup entered the Highway 86 Checkpoint recently. Before the driver reached the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol k-9 detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The pickup and the driver were referred to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection agents discovered 74 packages stuffed inside the vehicles gas tank. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 77.22 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $270,000. The driver, a naturalized citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. So far this fiscal year, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol has seized over 197.54 pounds of methamphetamine.