Two arrested by Border Patrol

Details

(Convicted sex offender and gang member arrested)….El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the two men.

The first arrest occurred late last week at 5:15 in the morning. Border Patrol agents patrolling about 22 miles west of the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry encountered a man who was in the country illegally. He was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check determined the man had a previous notice to appear from San Jose, California for lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age. Agents say the 44-year-old Mexican Citizen will be deported back to Mexico. The second incident occurred late last week at around 1:15 in the afternoon. Agents patrolling about 11 miles west of the downtown Calexico Port, encountered a man who had illegally entered the United States. That man was also taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check determined the man had a previous record with affiliation to the MS-13 gang from Honduras. He had been deported in 2010. The 24-year-old Honduras Citizen will be processed for deportation back to his country of origin.

 

