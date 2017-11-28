38th Annual Farm Workers Appreciation

(Farm Worker Appreciation Breakfast)….It will be held this Friday.
This will mark the 38th year the special breakfast has been held. The breakfast is to show Imperial Counties appreciation for a farm workers do. It began in 1979 with a simple coffee and sweet bread and has transitioned into a full breakfast of tamales, beans, salsa, sweet bread and coffee served to over 3,000 farm workers. It will begin at 1:00 Friday morning and continue until 5:00 am. It is being held at America’s Job Center of California on Heber Avenue in Calexico. The event was organized by the Employment Development Department and is sponsored by the Center for Employment Training, the City of Calexico, the Calexico Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, and the Farm Worker Services Coalition of Imperial County. Other sponsors include the local agricultural industry, farmers and contractors as well as local businesses, agencies and community based organizations.