Traffic Restrictions Wednesday Night

(IID has work planned)…The work will result in traffic restrictions on State Route 186, at Pilot Knob Bridge.

The restrictions will begin at 10:00 Wednesday night and continue until 6:00 Thursday morning. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Motorists are being asked to stay alert and slowdown as they cross the bridge. Imperial Irrigation District Crews will be onsite to perform maintenance on the existing handrail on the Pilot Knob Bridge, which crosses the All American Canal leading to the Andrade/Algodones border crossing. The border crossing is closed from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am and traffic is expected to be light.