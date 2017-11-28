Two-Vehicle Collision

(Collision results in major injuries)…The two-vehicle collision was reported at 1:00 Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Victor Carrillo of Brawley was driving a Nissan southbound on Austin Road, approaching the intersection with Keystone Road. They say 31-year-old Alberto Arce of Imperial was driving a 2010 International eastbound on Keystone approaching the same intersection. The CHP says for reasons still under investigation, Carrillo failed to stop at the posted stop sign. The Nissan traveled through the intersection, into the path of the Arce vehicle. The Imperial driver attempted to steer the International to the right to avoid the collision, but was unable to stop the vehicles from colliding. The Highway Patrol says the impact propelled the Nissan in a easterly direction into an agricultural field, where it came to rest on its wheels. The impact caused the International to veer off to the right shoulder and directly into the West Main Canal, becoming partially submerged in the water. Keystone Road was closed for traffic from Austin Road to Highway 86 for approximately 3 hours. Carrillo was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Arce was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center. Both were suffering major injuries.