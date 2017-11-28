Air Quality Alert Short Lived

The Air Pollution Control District issued the Alert at 7:00 Tuesday morning. They had recorded high levels of PM 2.5 at the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The Alert indicated air quality was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. By 8:00 Tuesday morning, the Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Moderate. Air Quality in Imperial County has been listed as Moderate all morning, mainly as a result of the dust created by high winds Monday and Monday night.