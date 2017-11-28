Be Careful on Giving Tuesday

(There is Black Friday and Cyber Monday)…Tuesday is Giving Tuesday.

It is a day to donate to a charitable organization. It is a great day to give back to the community during the Holiday Season. If you do not have a charity picked out, be careful. The State Attorney General’s office says there are a lot of scammers out there. They offer some tips before making a donation. Check an organization’s registration status, give only to trustworthy organizations, ask telemarketers questions, be cautious of look a like websites and organizations with similar names, be wary of social network fundraising, and always protect your identity.