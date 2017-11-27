Seizure at the Andrade Port

(CBP Officers seize Meth and Heroin)…And it was from the same vehicle.

Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Andrade Port discovered the narcotics late last week. A Black Honda Accord drove into the port, driven by a 32 year old man. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area. A detailed inspection, using a CBP canine team was undertaken. During the inspection officers discovered 51 wrapped packages of methamphetamine and six packages of heroin hidden inside the quarter panels. The meth weighed 56 pounds and the heroin 15 pounds, with a combined estimate street value of $283,000. The driver, a Mexican Citizen and resident of Banning, California, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. He was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing. He was later transported to Imperial County Jail to await arraignment. The narcotics and the vehicle were seized by the Customs and Border Protection.