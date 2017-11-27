Vision Mission

(11th Annual Imperial Lions Vision Mission)…It is this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday.

Larry Hudson, President of the Imperial Lions Club, eye specialists from Los Angeles, Riverside and Imperial Counties will be participating. They will be providing free eye exams to everyone who shows up, and refurbished prescription eyeglasses will be provided to all who need them. It is all free to those who attend the event. Everyone is welcome to attend. Hudson said the goal is to service over 1,000 people of all ages. First come, first served. The event will be held at the Veterans Hall in Imperial. On Saturday the event will run from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm and on Sunday from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. While the event is free to all, participants are being asked to bring canned goods to be donated to the Imperial County Food Bank.