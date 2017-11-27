Investigation Underway

(Prison under investigation)…The FBI is investigating suspected smuggling. The suspected smuggling ring at Calipatria State Prison involves cooks supervisor and inmates, according to search warrants filed this month in San Diego federal court. It was first reported in the San Diego Union. The investigation links the inmates to the cooks via cell phone communications and thousands of dollars in wire transfers, according to the search warrant affidavits. According to the court documents, one of the phones was found on a mattress in the cell of an inmate. Phone records indicate the inmate and a supervising cook communicated more than 2,500 times.