Holiday Traffic Creates High Levels of PM 2.5

(Air pollution all weekend)…It was reported in Calexico.

Very high levels of PM 2.5 were recorded at the Ethel Street monitoring Station in Calexico. Holiday traffic over the 4 day weekend is being blamed by some. PM 2.5 is a finite Particulate Matter created mostly by vehicle emissions. The first air Quality Alert from the Air Pollution Control District was issued Saturday. An Alert was also issued Sunday. The final Alert was issued early Monday morning, at 1:00 am. The report at mid morning Monday indicated Air Quality had lowered to Moderate conditions. The APCD expects high levels on PM 10 Monday afternoon and evening, as strong gusty winds pick-up throughout the County. PM 10 is mostly dust in the air.