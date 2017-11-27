Holiday Traffic Statistics

(CHP releases Holiday Stats)…The California Highway Patrol went into their Maximum Enforcement Wednesday evening.

The Maximum Enforcement Period ended at midnight Monday morning. In the El Centro Sector there were no fatal injury collisions over the 4-day holiday. The CHP made 8 DUI arrests. There were 4 minor injury collisions and 6 property damage only collisions. Over the Holiday the CHP issued 157 citations in the El Centro area. In the Winterhaven area there was one major injury collision, and 3 DUI arrests. There were no fatal injury collisions in the Winterhaven area over the 4-day holiday.