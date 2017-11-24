Pep Rally for Brawley Pee Wees

The Brawley Youth Football’s Junior Pee Wee team has qualified to advance to the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida from December 2nd through December 10th. The community Pep Rally will be held Thursday starting at 5:00 pm. The purpose is to help the team represent not only Brawley but the whole Imperial Valley. Everyone is invited to come out and support the team. For more information or to make a monetary donation, contact Joe Lopez at 760-550-8357 or Henry Padilla at 760-960-2657.