Popular Dune Weekend

(The most popular Off-Road weekend is underway)…The four day Thanksgiving Day Holiday weekend began Wednesday night.

More than 100.000 Off-road enthusiasts are expected in the Imperial Sand Dunes, Glamis and other Dune areas before the weekend is out. So far, no major incidents have been reported. The County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are assigned to assist the Bureau of Land Management in keeping the peace in the dunes during the busy weekend. Other popular Dune Holidays are New Years Weekend and Halloween.