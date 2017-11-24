Situation Ends Peacefully

(Brawley man to receive a mental evaluation)….He was taken into custody this week.

His name has not been released. Emergency personnel responded to a house on Cattle Call Drive and De Anza Street in Brawley. They were responding to a report that a man had barricaded himself and others in a house. The report was that the man was armed and threatening to harm himself and others in the house. Police immediately began negotiations and were able to convince the man to release those he was holding in the house. Soon thereafter, the man gave up his weapon and surrendered himself. Police say he was taken into custody. They say he will receive a mental evaluation before charges, if any are filed.