Small Business Saturday

(Friday was Black Friday)…That special shopping day was for major national chain stores.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday. It is a day dedicated to shopping locally. Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon says the special day supports America’s thriving small businesses. She said Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses and creating jobs in communities all across America. McMahon said shopping small this Saturday is the perfect opportunity for Americans to support their local community businesses and promote growth and vitality to America’s booming economy during this holiday season, and throughout the coming year. This marks the 8th Small Business Saturday. Last year an estimated 112 million Americans spent a combined $15.4 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants.