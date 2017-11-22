Adam Braverman Sworn In As U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of California

Veteran prosecutor Adam Braverman was recently sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

The district includes San Diego and Imperial Counties. Braverman , a native of Columbus , Ohio , has been the interim appointee to the position. He served as a federal prosecutor in San Diego since 2006. He was most recently deputy chief of the Criminal Enterprises Section , which investigates and prosecutes international and domestic narcotics trafficking organizations and criminal street gangs. During his tenure as an Assistant U.S. Attorney , Braverman led one of the Department of Justice's most successful investigations and prosecutions of the Sinaloa Cartel , which resulted in the indictments of more than 125 people , including the command and control structure of the Sinaloa Cartel.