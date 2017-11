No Incidents Reported at NAF

(DOD reports)….The reports were released in the wake of the numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment.

The Department of Defense compiled the reports on every military base in the United States. According to the report on the Naval Air Facility El Centro, there were no reports of sexual assault in 2016. That is down from the two reports recorded in 2014. The Marine Corps Air Station did not fair as well. There were 21 reports of sexual assault in 2016 at the Yuma Military base.