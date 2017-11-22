B.P. Agents Arrest Two

U. S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector arrested two men in separate incidents Tuesday.

One of the men was found to be a U.S. citizen wanted in Phoenix for burglary , the other was identified as a registered sex offender from Mexico. Early Tuesday agents assigned to the Integrated Targeting Team in Blythe , California , made a traffic stop. The car's driver was identified as being wanted for burglary in Phoenix. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an unloaded revolver , checkbooks , credit cards , watches , high-end shoes , and passports belonging to other people. The man was turned over to Phoenix Police.

Later on Tuesday , agents near the Andrade port of entry , followed footprints heading north from the international border. Agents located a 38-year old man , a Mexican citizen , attempting to hide from the agents. He was taken into custody and he was later identified as an aggravated felon and registered sex offender. He is facing multiple charges.