Trial Date Set

(Kidnapping case ready for trial)….The case has been in limbo for over 3 years.

The District Attorney’s office says they have finally received the documents needed from the Calexico Police Department. This week trial was set to begin March 6th. Three suspects are charged in the reported kidnapping and assault of the teenaged son of Doctor Mohammed Assiad in Calexico. Not guilty pleas have been entered by all three defendants.