Garcia Wants to Meet Constituents

(Assemblyman is ready to talk)…Actually, it is more like a meet and greet.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia wants to get to know his constituents. Garcia will be at his Imperial Valley Office Saturday in order to meet as many local residents as possible. His office at the County Airport will be open Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited to get better acquainted with your Assembly representative in Sacramento. If you need more information, contact Garcias Imperial Valley District Office.