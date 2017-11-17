Special Meeting

(IID Board to hold a special meeting)…It will be held Monday.

The meeting will convene into open session at 1:00 in the afternoon. On the action agenda, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will discuss a service agreement with the Diversity Consulting Group. They will be asked to take action on the Board’s Travel and Expense Policy. They will consider an extension of the agreement with California Ethanol and they will hear several financial reports. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.