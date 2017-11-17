Teen Arrested

(17 year old arrested at Highway 86 Checkpoint)…It was reported this week.

The girl was one of three passengers in a silver Ford Focus. A Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle and it was sent to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection agents discovered ten small packages strapped to the legs of the teenaged girl. The contents tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages had a combined weight of 4.21 pounds, with an estimated street value of $14,735. The teen, a US Citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The El Centro Sector Border Patrol says their agents have seized over 1,880 pounds of meth this fiscal year.