Operation Wild Turkey A Success

Multiple local , state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted " Operation Wild Turkey " Wednesday.

According to El Centro Police Department Commander Robert Sawyer , over the course of 8 hours , more than 70 law enforcement officers took to the streets of El Centro looking to identify and thwart criminal conduct. Special focus was placed on the downtown area , Adams Avenue , 4th Street and the Imperial Avenue business loop. Officers were also looking for individuals with outstanding warrants , addressing vagrancy and quality of life issues , serving search warrants and contacting sex registrants who were not in compliance with their required reporting. The sweep culminated in officers contacting 125 individuals , arresting an additional 38 people and seizing marijuana , methamphetamine and heroin. Criminal charges will be filed with the Imperial County District Attorney's Office on the 38 arrestees. The charges range from drug violations to arrest warrants for violations of probation and parole. Five search warrants were served for narcotics , identity theft and fraud cases.

Commander Robert Sawyer said, " The El Centro Police Department is dedicated to serve the citizens of our community. Today's results were made possible through our partnership within the law enforcement community. Coordinated efforts such as this one should put individuals who consider committing a crime in our city or county on notice and serve as a stern warning - we will find you and we will arrest you."

Participating agencies included the Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco and Firearms , California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation , California Highway Patrol . Child Protective Services , Federal Bureau of Investigations , Imperial County District Attorney's Office , Imperial County Probation Department , Imperial County Sheriff's Office U. S. Border Patrol , U. S. Marshall's Service and the Law Enforcement Coordination Center.