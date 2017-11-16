Holtville Dedication Ceremony

(Holtville Dedication ceremony)….The City will officially dedicate the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

After years of planning, engineering and construction, the City of Holtville completed the rehabilitation of its Wastewater Treatment Plant. A ribbon cutting was held in January, however cosmetic changes had not been completed at that time. All construction activity is now finished. Friday the Holtville City Council and staff will dedicate the facility with the installation of a commemorative plaque. The ceremony begins at 1:30 pm. The Plant is located at 1250 Kamm Road, northwest of Holtville. There will be tours and an explanation of the new Biolac WaveOx sewage treatment process.